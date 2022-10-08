Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 958 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

