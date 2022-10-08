Waterfall DeFi (WTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $363,357.03

Waterfall DeFi (WTF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Waterfall DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waterfall DeFi has a total market capitalization of $363,357.03 and approximately $115.00 worth of Waterfall DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waterfall DeFi has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waterfall DeFi

Waterfall DeFi was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Waterfall DeFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,283,654 tokens. Waterfall DeFi’s official Twitter account is @waterfalldefi. Waterfall DeFi’s official website is waterfalldefi.org. The official message board for Waterfall DeFi is waterfalldefi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Waterfall DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Waterfall DeFi (WTF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Waterfall DeFi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 3,937,370.11799566 in circulation. The last known price of Waterfall DeFi is 0.03924562 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $114.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waterfalldefi.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waterfall DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waterfall DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waterfall DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

