Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.70

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.12), with a volume of 1647699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.97. The company has a market cap of £230.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson purchased 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.