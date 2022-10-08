Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

