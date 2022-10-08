Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $446,828.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise launched on June 6th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise (WEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Waves platform. Waves Enterprise has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 41,965,923 in circulation. The last known price of Waves Enterprise is 0.04067532 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $290,657.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wavesenterprise.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.