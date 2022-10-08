Waves.Exchange Token (WX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

Waves.Exchange Token (WX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Waves.Exchange Token has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Waves.Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves.Exchange Token has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $108,966.00 worth of Waves.Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves.Exchange Token Token Profile

Waves.Exchange Token was first traded on November 4th, 2021. Waves.Exchange Token’s total supply is 14,794,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,663,429 tokens. The official message board for Waves.Exchange Token is medium.com/wavesexchange. Waves.Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @waves_exchange. Waves.Exchange Token’s official website is waves.exchange.

Waves.Exchange Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves.Exchange Token (WX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Waves platform. Waves.Exchange Token has a current supply of 14,794,520 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waves.Exchange Token is 0.65576648 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47,235.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.exchange/.”

