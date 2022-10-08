WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Volume Hits $734,835.00

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WaykiChain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WaykiChain is medium.com/@waykichainwicc. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain is https://reddit.com/r/wiccproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain (WICC) is a cryptocurrency . WaykiChain has a current supply of 210,000,000. The last known price of WaykiChain is 0.07194967 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $133,957.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://waykichain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

