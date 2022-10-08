Weave Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (WEAVE)

Weave (WEAVE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Weave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Weave has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Weave has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15,874.00 worth of Weave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Weave

Weave’s total supply is 199,889,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,113,959 tokens. Weave’s official website is weave.financial. Weave’s official Twitter account is @weave_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Weave is www.facebook.com/weavefinancial. The Reddit community for Weave is https://reddit.com/r/WeaveFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Weave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Weave (WEAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Weave has a current supply of 199,889,869.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Weave is 0.12030951 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,001.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weave.financial.”

