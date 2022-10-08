Weave (WEAVE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,874.00

Weave (WEAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Weave token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Weave has traded down 10% against the dollar. Weave has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15,874.00 worth of Weave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Weave’s total supply is 199,889,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,113,959 tokens. Weave’s official message board is www.facebook.com/weavefinancial. Weave’s official Twitter account is @weave_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Weave is https://reddit.com/r/WeaveFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Weave’s official website is weave.financial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Weave (WEAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Weave has a current supply of 199,889,869.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Weave is 0.12030951 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,001.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weave.financial.”

