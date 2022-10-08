WebDollar (WEBD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.86 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,678,229,128 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @webdollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is https://reddit.com/r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “WebDollar (WEBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate WEBD through the process of mining. WebDollar has a current supply of 18,301,028,628 with 14,727,333,370.58 in circulation. The last known price of WebDollar is 0.00010037 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69,422.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://webdollar.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

