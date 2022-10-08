WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

