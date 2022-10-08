Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Shares of SI stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

