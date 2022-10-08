WEDEX TOKEN V2 Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (DEX)

WEDEX TOKEN V2 (DEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, WEDEX TOKEN V2 has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One WEDEX TOKEN V2 token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEDEX TOKEN V2 has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $10,114.00 worth of WEDEX TOKEN V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.39 or 0.99999000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022276 BTC.

WEDEX TOKEN V2 Profile

DEX is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. WEDEX TOKEN V2’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. WEDEX TOKEN V2’s official Twitter account is @wedexapp. The official website for WEDEX TOKEN V2 is wedex.app.

WEDEX TOKEN V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEDEX TOKEN V2 (DEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEDEX TOKEN V2 has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEDEX TOKEN V2 is 0.39734006 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,067.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wedex.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEDEX TOKEN V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEDEX TOKEN V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEDEX TOKEN V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

