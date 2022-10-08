WeGro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.69 Million (WEGRO)

WeGro (WEGRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WeGro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeGro has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. WeGro has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $23,289.00 worth of WeGro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WeGro Profile

WeGro was first traded on December 15th, 2021. WeGro’s total supply is 7,397,595,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,783,949,588 tokens. The Reddit community for WeGro is https://reddit.com/r/wegro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeGro’s official Twitter account is @wegrocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeGro is wegrocoin.com. The official message board for WeGro is wegrocoin.com/news.

Buying and Selling WeGro

According to CryptoCompare, “WeGro (WEGRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeGro has a current supply of 7,397,595,502.133556 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WeGro is 0.00176466 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wegrocoin.com.”

