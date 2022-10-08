WELD (WELD) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

WELD (WELD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELD has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. WELD has a market cap of $1.04 million and $174,785.00 worth of WELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WELD Profile

WELD launched on September 21st, 2021. WELD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,943,972 tokens. The official website for WELD is weld.money. WELD’s official Twitter account is @moneyweld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WELD is weldmoney.medium.com/how-investors-benefit-from-weld-choosing-kaizen-finance-to-launch-weld-token-8b325c56d171.

WELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELD (WELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WELD has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WELD is 0.01344685 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $173,037.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weld.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

