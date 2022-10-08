WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 500,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $255,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.