Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$62.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.70.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$66.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.67. Magna International has a one year low of C$64.49 and a one year high of C$113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$19.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.4799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.33%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

