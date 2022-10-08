Welups Blockchain Price Down 58.4% Over Last Week (WELUPS)

Welups Blockchain (WELUPS) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Welups Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Welups Blockchain has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $23,814.00 worth of Welups Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Welups Blockchain has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Welups Blockchain launched on August 16th, 2021. Welups Blockchain’s total supply is 45,328,782,505 coins and its circulating supply is 45,326,468,595 coins. The official website for Welups Blockchain is welups.com. The Reddit community for Welups Blockchain is https://reddit.com/r/welupsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Welups Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @welupsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Welups Blockchain is medium.com/@welupsfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Welups Blockchain (WELUPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Welups Blockchain has a current supply of 45,328,782,505 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Welups Blockchain is 0.00007014 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $285,878.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://welups.com/.”

