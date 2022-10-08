WePiggy Coin (WPC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.14 Million

WePiggy Coin (WPC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One WePiggy Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WePiggy Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. WePiggy Coin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $13,714.00 worth of WePiggy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WePiggy Coin Token Profile

WePiggy Coin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2021. WePiggy Coin’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WePiggy Coin is www.wepiggy.com. WePiggy Coin’s official message board is wepiggy-com.medium.com. The Reddit community for WePiggy Coin is https://reddit.com/r/wepiggy/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePiggy Coin’s official Twitter account is @wepiggydotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WePiggy Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePiggy Coin (WPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WePiggy Coin has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WePiggy Coin is 0.00049944 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wepiggy.com/.”

