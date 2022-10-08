Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDOFF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

