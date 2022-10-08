West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $249.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $244.71 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

