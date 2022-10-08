Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

