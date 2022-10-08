WHACKD Price Up 0.5% This Week (WHACKD)

WHACKD (WHACKD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, WHACKD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One WHACKD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. WHACKD has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $11,049.00 worth of WHACKD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHACKD Profile

WHACKD’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. WHACKD’s total supply is 653,238,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,460,770 tokens. WHACKD’s official Twitter account is @tokenwhackd. The official website for WHACKD is getwhackd.org. The official message board for WHACKD is medium.com/@whackdtoken. The Reddit community for WHACKD is https://reddit.com/r/whackdmcafee/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WHACKD

According to CryptoCompare, “WHACKD (WHACKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHACKD has a current supply of 653,238,665 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WHACKD is 0.00295961 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getwhackd.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHACKD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHACKD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHACKD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

