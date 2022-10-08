Whale Maker Fund (WMF) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Whale Maker Fund (WMF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Whale Maker Fund has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Whale Maker Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whale Maker Fund has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $8,824.00 worth of Whale Maker Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whale Maker Fund Token Profile

Whale Maker Fund’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Whale Maker Fund’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Whale Maker Fund’s official website is whalemaker.fund. Whale Maker Fund’s official Twitter account is @whalemakerfund.

Buying and Selling Whale Maker Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Whale Maker Fund (WMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Bitgert platform. Whale Maker Fund has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whale Maker Fund is 0.01634186 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189,947.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whalemaker.fund/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whale Maker Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whale Maker Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whale Maker Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

