WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

