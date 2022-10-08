Wicrypt (WNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $156,334.00

Wicrypt (WNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Wicrypt has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Wicrypt has a market cap of $782,235.63 and $156,334.00 worth of Wicrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wicrypt token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wicrypt Token Profile

Wicrypt’s genesis date was October 29th, 2021. Wicrypt’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,734,821 tokens. The official website for Wicrypt is wicrypt.com. Wicrypt’s official Twitter account is @wicrypt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wicrypt’s official message board is medium.com/wicrypt.

Wicrypt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wicrypt (WNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Wicrypt has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 13,734,821.15047703 in circulation. The last known price of Wicrypt is 0.0571854 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $98,554.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wicrypt.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wicrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wicrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wicrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

