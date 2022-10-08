WifeDoge (WIFEDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Million

WifeDoge (WIFEDOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. WifeDoge has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $17,301.00 worth of WifeDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WifeDoge token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WifeDoge has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WifeDoge Token Profile

WifeDoge’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. WifeDoge’s total supply is 747,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. WifeDoge’s official Twitter account is @wifedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WifeDoge is https://reddit.com/r/wifedogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WifeDoge is wifedoge.com. WifeDoge’s official message board is wifedoge.medium.com.

WifeDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WifeDoge (WIFEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WifeDoge has a current supply of 747,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WifeDoge is 0 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $706.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wifedoge.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WifeDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WifeDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WifeDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

