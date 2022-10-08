William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $31,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $180,416. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

