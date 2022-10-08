WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, WingRiders Governance Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One WingRiders Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. WingRiders Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $28,039.00 worth of WingRiders Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WingRiders Governance Token Token Profile

WingRiders Governance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2022. WingRiders Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,144,807 tokens. WingRiders Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@wingriderscom. The official website for WingRiders Governance Token is www.wingriders.com. WingRiders Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @wingriderscom.

Buying and Selling WingRiders Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. WingRiders Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingRiders Governance Token is 0.1485339 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,268.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wingriders.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingRiders Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WingRiders Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WingRiders Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

