Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Winmark Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.74. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

