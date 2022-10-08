Wolf Game Wool Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOOL)

Wolf Game Wool (WOOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Wolf Game Wool has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $77,760.00 worth of Wolf Game Wool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolf Game Wool has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Wolf Game Wool token can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wolf Game Wool Profile

Wolf Game Wool was first traded on November 15th, 2021. Wolf Game Wool’s total supply is 76,610,840 tokens. Wolf Game Wool’s official Twitter account is @wolfdotgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wolf Game Wool’s official website is wolf.game.

Wolf Game Wool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolf Game Wool (WOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wolf Game Wool has a current supply of 76,610,840 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wolf Game Wool is 0.07228729 USD and is up 20.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $918,050.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolf.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Game Wool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Game Wool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolf Game Wool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

