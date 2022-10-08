WOLF PUPS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,769.00 (WOLFIES)

WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, WOLF PUPS has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOLF PUPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WOLF PUPS has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $14,769.00 worth of WOLF PUPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOLF PUPS launched on June 28th, 2021. WOLF PUPS’s total supply is 250,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOLF PUPS is www.wolfdencrypto.com. WOLF PUPS’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOLF PUPS has a current supply of 250,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOLF PUPS is 0.00002911 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $74.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

