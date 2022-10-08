Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.46.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

