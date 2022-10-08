Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (WOMBAT)

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform (WOMBAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $265,984.00 worth of Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Profile

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform was first traded on July 27th, 2022. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,080,757 tokens. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s official website is www.wombat.app. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s official Twitter account is @adoptwombat. The official message board for Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is medium.com/wombat.

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform (WOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 429,727,591 in circulation. The last known price of Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is 0.00368529 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $226,246.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wombat.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

