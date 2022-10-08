WonderHero (WND) Price Tops $0.13

WonderHero (WND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, WonderHero has traded up 257.4% against the dollar. WonderHero has a market capitalization of $762,627.25 and approximately $24,030.00 worth of WonderHero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WonderHero token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WonderHero Token Profile

WonderHero’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. WonderHero’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,902,083 tokens. The official message board for WonderHero is wonderhero.medium.com. The official website for WonderHero is www.wonderhero.io. WonderHero’s official Twitter account is @wonderhero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WonderHero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WonderHero (WND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WonderHero has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WonderHero is 0.12912083 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $49.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderhero.io/.”

