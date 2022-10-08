Wonderland (TIME) Price Reaches $19.02 on Top Exchanges

Wonderland (TIME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Wonderland has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wonderland has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $56,417.00 worth of Wonderland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wonderland token can now be bought for about $19.02 or 0.00097883 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wonderland Profile

Wonderland was first traded on September 2nd, 2021. Wonderland’s total supply is 1,155,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,994 tokens. Wonderland’s official Twitter account is @wonderland_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wonderland is www.wonderland.money.

Buying and Selling Wonderland

According to CryptoCompare, “Wonderland (TIME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wonderland has a current supply of 1,155,830.092 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wonderland is 20.94134913 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $76,841.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderland.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wonderland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wonderland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wonderland using one of the exchanges listed above.

