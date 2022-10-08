WOOF (WOOF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,448.00

WOOF (WOOF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One WOOF token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WOOF has a market cap of $1.32 million and $5,448.00 worth of WOOF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOOF has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOOF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WOOF Token Profile

WOOF’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. WOOF’s total supply is 17,902,999,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,902,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for WOOF is https://reddit.com/r/woofsolana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WOOF is medium.com/@woofsolana. WOOF’s official website is woofsolana.io. WOOF’s official Twitter account is @woofsolana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOOF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOOF (WOOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. WOOF has a current supply of 17,902,999,424. The last known price of WOOF is 0.00007631 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,796.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woofsolana.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOOF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOOF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOOF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOOF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.