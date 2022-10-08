Wrapped KardiaChain (WKAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,781.00

Wrapped KardiaChain (WKAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Wrapped KardiaChain has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $1,781.00 worth of Wrapped KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped KardiaChain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped KardiaChain

Wrapped KardiaChain was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Wrapped KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986,300,000 coins. Wrapped KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io. Wrapped KardiaChain’s official message board is kardiachain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/kardiachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @kardiachain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped KardiaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped KardiaChain (WKAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Wrapped KardiaChain has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 3,986,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped KardiaChain is 0.00791113 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $70.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kardiachain.io/.”

