Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,278.00

Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Wrapped Staked HEC has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $10,278.00 worth of Wrapped Staked HEC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Staked HEC token can now be purchased for $95.43 or 0.00489802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Staked HEC has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped Staked HEC Profile

Wrapped Staked HEC’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Wrapped Staked HEC’s total supply is 55,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Staked HEC is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official Twitter account is @hectordao_hec. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official website is hector.finance. The official message board for Wrapped Staked HEC is medium.com/@hector_network.

Wrapped Staked HEC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Wrapped Staked HEC has a current supply of 55,604.706329 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Staked HEC is 96.04909855 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,995.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hector.finance.”

