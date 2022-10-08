WSB.sh Price Up 50.4% Over Last Week (WSBT)

WSB.sh (WSBT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, WSB.sh has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. WSB.sh has a market capitalization of $905,674.12 and $102,628.00 worth of WSB.sh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WSB.sh token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WSB.sh Profile

WSB.sh’s genesis date was February 17th, 2022. WSB.sh’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000,000 tokens. WSB.sh’s official Twitter account is @wsb_sh. The official website for WSB.sh is wsb.sh.

WSB.sh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WSB.sh (WSBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WSB.sh has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WSB.sh is 0.00042467 USD and is up 16.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,036.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at wsb.sh.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WSB.sh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WSB.sh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WSB.sh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

