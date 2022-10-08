XCarnival (XCV) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XCarnival (XCV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, XCarnival has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. XCarnival has a market cap of $397,448.49 and $94,064.00 worth of XCarnival was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCarnival token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XCarnival Profile

XCarnival’s genesis date was October 19th, 2021. XCarnival’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,331,385 tokens. XCarnival’s official Twitter account is @xcarnival_lab and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCarnival’s official website is xcarnival.fi. XCarnival’s official message board is xcarnival-lab.medium.com.

XCarnival Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XCarnival (XCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XCarnival has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 50,331,385 in circulation. The last known price of XCarnival is 0.00802805 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $103,072.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xcarnival.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XCarnival directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XCarnival should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XCarnival using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

