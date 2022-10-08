Xcavator Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $663,793.41 (XCA)

Xcavator (XCA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Xcavator has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Xcavator has a total market cap of $663,793.41 and $8,203.00 worth of Xcavator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xcavator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Xcavator Token Profile

Xcavator launched on January 13th, 2022. Xcavator’s total supply is 51,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Xcavator is https://reddit.com/r/xcavator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xcavator’s official website is xcavator.co. Xcavator’s official Twitter account is @xcavatortweet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcavator (XCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Xcavator has a current supply of 51,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xcavator is 0.0886513 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,766.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xcavator.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xcavator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xcavator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xcavator using one of the exchanges listed above.

