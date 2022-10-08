Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,868,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,685 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $132,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

