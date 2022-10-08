Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

