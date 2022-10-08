XDEFI Wallet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $264,696.00 (XDEFI)

XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, XDEFI Wallet has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XDEFI Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $264,696.00 worth of XDEFI Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDEFI Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XDEFI Wallet Token Profile

XDEFI Wallet’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. XDEFI Wallet’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,251,026 tokens. XDEFI Wallet’s official website is www.xdefi.io. XDEFI Wallet’s official Twitter account is @xdefi_wallet.

Buying and Selling XDEFI Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XDEFI Wallet has a current supply of 240,000,000 with 55,554,791.11126413 in circulation. The last known price of XDEFI Wallet is 0.11198341 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $333,113.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDEFI Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDEFI Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDEFI Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

