XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $384,902.00

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $384,902.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00010300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. XIDO FINANCE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XIDO FINANCE is 2.0081005 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $482,750.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://xido.finance/.”

