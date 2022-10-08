XIDR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.45 Million (XIDR)

XIDR (XIDR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. XIDR has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $11,749.00 worth of XIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDR token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XIDR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIDR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XIDR Profile

XIDR was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. XIDR’s total supply is 113,902,104,683 tokens. XIDR’s official website is www.straitsx.com/id. XIDR’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDR (XIDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XIDR has a current supply of 113,902,104,683.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XIDR is 0.00006489 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,839.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.straitsx.com/id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.