Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $1,167,600.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

