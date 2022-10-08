Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 3,500 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $204,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $9,758,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

