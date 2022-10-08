XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $519,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,389 shares in the company, valued at $74,381,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 26th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.97.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

